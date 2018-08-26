Williams Trew | Fortune Bend Ranch

Allen Crumley of Williams Trew presents the Fortune Bend Ranch in Palo Pinto County. This 4416-acre ranch sits in a teardrop of the Brazos River, four miles south of the dam at Possum Kingdom Lake.
The 8.5 miles of river frontage are some of the most scenic parts of the Brazos River system in North Texas. This section of the river has several sets of small rapids and is generally wide with several very large deep pockets that have developed over the millennia by the confluence of creeks including the very notable Ioni Creek. The terrain varies from river bottom, to rolling native prairie to over 475 feet of elevation change up Schoolhouse Mountain.
There is a three-bedroom, three-bath river side lodge built in 2005 just a stone’s throw from the bank of the Brazos. A small horse barn near the house provides comfortable accommodations for equine.
This rustic residence is great for a quick getaway or entertaining guests. All owned minerals will convey as well as rarely-available water rights. At closing, the seller will also convey 250 acre feet of irrigation rights and 100 feet of impoundment rights.
The price of the ranch was recently reduced to $5000/ac or $22,082,925. For additional information, visit waltonranches.com or contact Allen Crumley at 817-862-4459.
