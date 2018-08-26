Ladera Mansfield | Mansfield

Ladera Mansfield is a 50-plus active-adult, lock-and-leave community consisting of 186 homes with a 4,500-square-foot activity center. All seven styles of homes offer a single-story design, spacious open floor plans, outdoor living space as well as multiple options for custom finish-out. An optional second story is available for those that desire a little more space.
The lock-and-leave community provides exterior maintenance of lawn and landscape. Water wells provide for landscaping needs so there's no worry about water restrictions and it's also a significant cost savings.
Each home is available in a wide variety of exterior finish choices of brick and stone. Special interior features include tray ceilings with crown molding, cathedral ceilings with special beam packages, granite throughout and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen. Each energy-efficient home is finished with a security system.
Through the entrance past the water feature and into the gated community, the 4,500-square-foot activity center will greet visitors. The Texas Hill Country-styled lodge features a fitness center, den, kitchen and television/media room. The activity center is the hub of the community and can be accessed through the walking trails. An outdoor pool and gathering area is available with grills and fire pits. For those who want more activity, there are over two and one-half miles of walking paths within Ladera, as well as bocce ball and pickle ball courts next to the activity center.
For more information, visit www.LaderaTexas.com or call 877-235-6149 to set up an appointment.
Comments