Giordano Wegman Walsh and Associates | Fort Worth

Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates announce 265 Casa Blanca Avenue. The warm and inviting Mediterranean home features eye-catching trees, an arched entrance gate and Spanish details that exude charm and elegance. Built by Village Homes, the three-story home offers modern amenities, including an open floor plan, along with a low maintenance lifestyle.
The chef’s kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, large island and custom lighting. Unique to the home is custom cabinetry, featuring additional shelving and a wine fridge.
The master retreat features double doors with access to the exterior covered patio and custom drapery. The spa-like master bathroom offers a large jetted tub, separate vanities, large walk-in shower and massive closet.
Contact Rick Wegman at 817-584-7033 or John Giordano at 817-991-1862 for additional information.
