Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | How to Curate Art

A new home serves as the outward expression of one’s inner self and it is what one displays inside it that makes it highly unique.
Sotheby’s International Realty recently revealed some key steps to curating an art collection that not only speaks to one, but is displayed at its best.
Identify ones taste. A minimalist prefers just one or two pieces. It could be that one is a bona fide enthusiast, peppering a dwelling with an eclectic mix of paintings, photography and sculpture. Instead of trying to conform to an idea of what should be in a home, go for what instinctually draws one in.
Focus on mood. Art can not only shape how a room looks, but also how it makes one feel. Perhaps the wave-like quality of a smooth marble sculpture reminds one of peaceful shores, or maybe the mirrored shards of a mixed-media piece help shift ones focus to self-reflection. Embrace, amplify or transform moods with a collection.
Frame it right. It isn’t just about an actual frame: It’s about what works within the space. Great arrangements draw in the eye and invite it to explore nearby, but loop it back to a focal point. Decide what that focal point would be: the art, a breathtaking view, a sculptural sofa, a prominent lighting fixture. Wherever, from start to finish, fill that area with complementary but not overpowering furnishings and works.
However one decides to curate art for ones inner sanctum, let it reflect ones personality and show another side to how one lives.
