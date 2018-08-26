Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 224 Clementine Court has remarkable architecture and unobstructed Trinity River views that are immediately revealed the moment one steps into the modern farmhouse-style home in Rivercrest Bluffs.
The architecturally-inspiring four-bedroom home has been designed and built without sparing design elements or expense. The minimalist design effortlessly compliments the serenity of the hilltop and river views while offering every amenity one would expect in a truly custom home.
Renowned custom home builders, Ramsey and Shaw have collaborated with Collison Design Group to set a new neighborhood standard. Each dynamic space reveals exceptional details such as white oak wide-plank floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, floating vanities, museum-finish white walls, exquisite light fixtures, standing-seam metal roof and an indoor/outdoor putting green.
The abundant windows and soaring ceilings strategically allow each room to be filled with natural light while capturing glimpses of the river, treetops, modern design elements and private courtyard.
The gourmet kitchen opens to the spacious family room leading to the covered porch and courtyard. Outdoor spaces seamlessly blend into the home further complimenting the extraordinary clean-line design both inside and outside. Custom barn doors open from the private office to reveal a golfer’s dream courtyard; a personal putting green surrounding by blooming shrubs and trees. The spa-like bathrooms continue the minimalist, sleek and crisp look featuring floating vanities and hand-crafted tile extending to the ceiling.
The home is located at the end of a secluded cul-de-sac with direct access to the Trinity River.
Rivercrest Bluffs is a gated community in one of Fort Worth’s newest developments called The River District; located minutes from local restaurants, Cultural District, and downtown Fort Worth.
Contact Ida Duwe-Olsen with Williams Trew Real Estate at
ida@williamstrew.com for a private tour. Follow the Duwe-Olsen Group on Instagram at @duweolsengroup for the latest in residential real estate.
