Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

The well-maintained, single-story home is located in the gated community of Villages of Stonegate. Shaded by aged trees, the home is a pleasant stroll to Tanglewood and Overton Park.
Bike trails, tennis courts, shopping and dining are just blocks away, with downtown Fort Worth, Hulen Mall, Clearfork and Waterside quickly accessible via I-30, Hulen Street or Chisholm Trail.
The home boasts 2,600 square feet of space in an open plan showcasing wood floors and designer window coverings on a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows.
Gathering spaces include the formal dining area and main living area with wood floors, built-ins, fireplace and a wall-of-windows overlooking the covered patio and backyard sized just right with plenty of space and easy to maintain. Included in this room is a hidden wet bar with granite counter, too.
This space flows into the kitchen and breakfast area. The chef will adore the gleaming stainless-steel appliances (including double ovens), granite counter space that includes a center island and dining bar, and abundant storage, plus a walk-in pantry. A second living area is adjacent and flexible for a variety of uses with durable tile flooring and a separate utility room is nearby.
Three bedrooms and two and one-half baths include the split master suite boasting a luxurious bath with a jetted tub and separate walk-in glass shower, dual vanities and walk-in closets.
The home at 2820 Oakbriar Trail is priced $590,000 and the Villages of Stonegate has around-the-clock guards at the gate. For a private showing contact Sandie Conner of Virginia Cook Realtors at sconner@virginiacook.com or 817-919-7037. For additional information visit the website at https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13871627-2820-oakbriar-trail-fort-worth-tx-76109.
