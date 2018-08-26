Moore Real Estate | Aledo

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents a traditional brick and stone home at 108 Spur Court, located on a cul-de-sac, in the gated Prairie Ridge addition of Aledo. The tranquil setting is only 20 minutes from Fort Worth and offers an open flexible floor plan and an acre of landscaped land and tall trees overlooking a pond.
With over 3,300 square feet, the Hill Country inspired charmer features plantation shutters, hardwood floors, elegant archways and crown molding. Just off the entrance of the home, one will find a study and an open formal dining room. The spacious kitchen sparkles with granite countertops, a large breakfast bar, and ample counter-top prep space.
Flanking the kitchen, one will find a breakfast room and comfortable den area. This open area has an inviting gas fireplace, built-in book shelves and tall windows that showcase the views of the backyard and pond.
The first-level master suite is spacious and private. The luxurious bath has separate vanities, a jetted tub, a separate shower, and a king-sized walk-in closet. Additionally, on the first level, one will find two well-appointed guest bedrooms and two guest bathrooms.
Upstairs, find an expansive game room with hardwood floors. This extra living area can make the perfect spot for hosting movie nights or watching the big game.
Relax and unwind outside on the covered patio that overlooks the serene pond and enjoy the scenery. Here one will find the ultimate in privacy and country living while still being near to downtown Fort Worth.
For additional information or a private showing of the home, call Moore at 817-517-4865, or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
