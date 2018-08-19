Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The single story home at 6332 Juneau Road, built in 1964, is located in the neighborhood of Ridgmar, with convenient access to I-30 and Camp Bowie. The curb appeal is similar to other homes in the neighborhood, but the interior surprises with soaring, vaulted ceilings in the living areas and kitchen.
The rooms in the home are very large. A spacious foyer opens to the formal dining and living rooms. The paneled formal living room has a floor-to-ceiling stone wall featuring the fireplace. An arched opening leads to the family room with a wall-of-windows overlooking the patio and backyard.
The enormous kitchen has white cabinets and dark hardwood floors and is perfect for big gatherings. The kitchen has cabinets and countertops galore. There is a breakfast area plus an additional seating area.
There are four bedrooms and three and one-half bathrooms. The private master suite is split from the other bedrooms and has French doors which open to the patio. All of the bedrooms have generously sized walk-in closets.
Enjoy outdoor entertaining on the covered front porch or in the shade of the live oak in the backyard.
The home, priced $599,900 has approximately 4,068 square feet. Susan Cook will host an open house Sunday, August 19 from 2 to 4 p.m., or for a private viewing, contact Cook at 817-875-0462.
