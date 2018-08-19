Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 12041 Joplin Lane, built in 2011 by K. Hovnanian Homes features four bedrooms, three full and one-half baths with over 3,300 square feet of living space. Great floorplan perfect for entertaining with easy access to the formal dining, living room and patio from the kitchen. The well-appointed kitchen includes granite countertops, large island, stainless-steel appliances, a gas cooktop and walk-in pantry. The downstairs master suite includes a sitting area, dual sinks, granite countertops, separate shower and soaking tub.
Upstairs one will find a spacious game room, three additional bedrooms and two full baths. The large fourth bedroom with en-suite bath could easily be a second master bedroom or mother-in-law suite. Other features include a woodburning fireplace with gas starter, study with French doors, large covered patio, three-car garage, floored attic for additional storage, fresh paint and lots of natural light. Live Oak Creek residents have access to the community resort-style pool, ponds, playground and jogging paths.
The home is priced $329,000. For additional information or to schedule a private viewing, contact Amanda Massingill at 817-570-9451. Visit www.williamstrew.com to view more photos and the virtual tour.
