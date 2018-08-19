Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Southlake

Near the heart of Southlake, the European-style home at 1020 Winfield Court features multiple living areas and five spacious bedrooms, each with an en-suite bath.
The brick-and-stone residence provides more than 6,000 square feet of living, with three living areas and two dining areas. A pair of iron-and-glass front doors opens to a spacious foyer, leading to formal living and dining rooms. A dramatic family room boasts 20-foot ceilings and oversized windows and is open to the spacious and welcoming kitchen, equipped with name-brand appliances, a wraparound bar and a granite-topped island. An upstairs game room with vaulted ceilings is ideal for guests, while a large media room provides the perfect space in which to gather.
The home’s many outdoor spaces provide opportunities for al fresco dining, entertaining and lounging. The extensive covered outdoor kitchen features a sink, dishwasher, oversized gas burner and stainless-steel gas grill. A pergola-covered travertine patio provides protection from the sun and is adjacent to a sparkling swimming pool. It’s attached spa, diving board and wall of natural stones with cascading waterfalls are perfect antidotes to the Texas heat.
The home’s neighborhood, just 12 homes in all, is coveted for its privacy, but is conveniently located just minutes from the heart of Southlake’s quality dining, grocery and retail options, plus D/FW Airport and numerous private airports. A variety of education options is nearby, too. Residents of Southlake are eligible to attend Carroll Independent School District schools.
The home at 1020 Winfield Court is represented by Jeff Watson and Cheryl Staley and is priced $1,200,000.
