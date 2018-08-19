Williams Trew | Ward Creek Ranch

Ward Creek Ranch is an idyllic Brazos River Valley ranch sitting in the heart of Palo Pinto County only an hour west of Fort Worth. The 880 acre ranch lies just outside the community of Lone Camp and has excellent paved road access from Farm to Market Road 4.
Water is one of our most valued natural resources and this ranch is exceptionally well watered. With over one mile of Brazos River frontage, 1.75 miles of Ward Creek, several ponds and tank and two 165-foot deep water wells, the ranch easily surpasses the water needs for livestock, wildlife and household purposes. The river frontage has a nice variation from drive and walk out locations to low cliffs that can be easily stepped down. The river and its banks are also very accessible going east and west from the ranch giving the owner another mile of river frontage to enjoy.
An excellent 60/40 blend of heavy cover to open pastures graces the ranch. Ward Creek cuts diagonally through the property with banks varying from ten to 50 feet tall and is a bona fide wildlife sanctuary for the numerous native species that call this place home. The confluence of Ward Creek and the Brazos River offers one of the many excellent fishing holes. The river itself is a sport fisherman’s dream with numerous deep and shallow fishing holes all along the way.
There is no current oil or gas production and the sellers will convey a portion of the minerals with an acceptable offer. This is an overall excellent recreational ranch that can also handle a quality cattle operation and is located well within the golden 1:30 from DFW.
The ranch has been family-owned for almost 50 years. For additional information or to schedule a private tour, contact Allen Crumley at 817-480-9502 or allen@williamstrew.com or visit landsanddwellings.com to see additional photos and a video of the property.
