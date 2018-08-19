Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate has a unique home listed in the gated community of Westbriar in Overton Woods. The area possesses charming cobblestone streets, tall trees and offers an abundance of privacy and seclusion. The elevated lot, along with the intricate brick and stone exterior, create an elegant “old world” feeling in the middle of Fort Worth.
Once inside the home, one will notice the grand spiral staircase that leads to the third level, and a convenient elevator. On the second level of the home one will find a spacious guest suite, an open gourmet kitchen and dining room plus a grand living space. This living area has French doors leading to the private courtyard, a wall of bookshelves and a secret storage space. This comfortable room also has a dramatic vaulted wood beamed ceiling.
Just steps away, the kitchen offers granite countertops and an abundance of storage and prep space. The appliances are stainless-steel and include a built-in refrigerator and gas range.
The third level is the secluded and spacious master suite that features hardwood floors and a private balcony. The spa bath enjoys granite countertops, separate vanities, a sitting area and sizable master closet.
The oversized two-car garage offers ample space for vehicles and includes a 25-foot by 18-foot workshop for hobbies or storage.
The well-constructed home includes exquisite details and a premium location. It will be open Sunday, August 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information or a private showing call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
