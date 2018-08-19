Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 1005 Glenn Drive sits on a large, heavily treed .3 acre lot in the Timber Ridge Estates and is complete with a remodeled eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, double ovens, built in microwave, granite countertops, white porcelain tile flooring, colorful backsplash and plenty of storage space. The home also features upgraded carpet in the bedrooms, hand-scraped hardwoods in the living area and a remodeled master bath with a large walk-in shower, double sinks and dual closets.
The property is elevated and lies next to an undeveloped wooded area, providing privacy to the backyard. A walkout pavestone back porch provides outdoor space and opens up to a landscaped backyard, great for entertaining.
The living room has a bay window, is wired for surround sound and has an inviting wood burning fireplace. Other recent upgrades are a new 16 SEER rated HVAC system with a programmable Nest thermostat installed in 2014, a new water heater installed in 2017, and all new Energy Star energy efficient windows and exterior doors installed throughout the home.
The move-in ready home is offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors and priced $242,000. For additional information or for a private showing, contact Tracy Hollis at 817-239-2705.
