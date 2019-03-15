ALEXANDRA DEKLEVA & ZANE RENFROE - October 13, 2018

Alexandra Dekleva and Zane Renfroe were united in marriage on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Saint Patrick Cathedral in Fort Worth. Deacon Mike Mocek of Holy Family Catholic Church officiated the ceremony. Music was provided by soloist Brittany Baptista and organist Aaron Medina. A seated dinner reception followed at the Fort Worth Club. On the eve of the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom's parents at the Reata rooftop dome.
The bride is the daughter of Kenneth and Teresa Dekleva of Dallas. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Celestina Baptista and the late Peregrino Baptista; and Mrs. Trudy Dekleva and the late Borut Dekleva. The groom is the son of Clayton and Kerry Renfroe of Weatherford. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. James Fallman; and Mrs. Nella June Renfroe and the late Charles Renfroe.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a gown by Martina Liana, adorned with beading and sequin lace. Illusion tulle and lace created a plunging V on the back of the dress, complete with pearl buttons running down the center.
Maids of honor were Allison Roehm and Isabel Eugenio. Bridesmaids were Gabrielle Eugenio, Megan Renfroe, Jessica Park, Jessica Allen, Alexandria Marcus, Brittany Baptista, Mallory Lambert, and Cayla Hernandez. The house party included Amelia Baptista, Katharine Kolepp, Sarah Perez, and Lauren Watt. Flower girls were Emmaline Fernandez and Eleanor Baptista. Best man was Chase Renfroe. Groomsmen were Jordan Lambert, Brodie Lambert, Michael Roberts, Chase Patterson, Chase Cannon, Keegan Fallman, Tyler Fallman, Andrew Lloyd, and John Keaton. The ring bearer was Ridge Renfroe. Ushers included Richard Fernandez, Constantin Dekleva, and Benedict Dekleva.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
The bride is a graduate of Texas Christian University where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega and received her Bachelor's Degree in Combined Sciences. She works in finance at Sewell Infiniti of Fort Worth. The groom graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Texas Tech University, where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta. He is currently employed by Sewell Lexus of Fort Worth.
Following a honeymoon in Maui, the couple will reside in Fort Worth.
Comments