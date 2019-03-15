ALEXANDRA DEKLEVA & ZANE RENFROE - October 13, 2018

Family and friends from across the United States gathered at Walt Disney World on Sunday, January 6, 2019 for the Wedding of Erin Elizabeth W. Doll and Nathaniel R. Koenig. Rev. Brian James of the First United Methodist Church of Oviedo officiated as the happy couple united in marriage in an elegant evening ceremony at The Wedding Pavilion at The Grand Floridian Hotel. The bride and groom and their guests enjoyed a private fireworks reception followed by dinner and dancing at the American Adventure Rotunda at Disney's EPCOT.

The groom, the son of Rick and Debbie Koenig of Menominee, is a 2015 graduate of Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan with a degree in Business Management and presently works for Unified Supply as a Buyer. The bride is the daughter of David and Heidi Doll of Houston, Texas, and a 2017 graduate of Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with a degree in Psychology and is pursuing a graduate degree in Teaching/Education at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, graduating in May 2019. She plans to be an elementary school teacher.