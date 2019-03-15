PATRICIA PORTER MAYS & JACOB WILLIAM WHITE - June 2, 2018

Patricia Porter Mays of Fort Worth and Jacob William White of San Antonio were united in marriage on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at half past seven in the evening at First United Methodist Church, Fort Worth, Texas. The Reverend William M. Longsworth and the Reverend Casey Langley Orr officiated the double ring ceremony. A reception followed at The Fort Worth Club.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Clayton Mays of Fort Worth. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Samuel McCall, Jr. of Dallas, the late Mr. Bruce Lowell Boswell and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Dickerson Mays of Fort Worth. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John William White of San Antonio.
Given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, Patricia wore an ivory lace trumpet gown that wrapped her shoulders with wide straps and flowed to a cathedral train. With a sweetheart neckline, it was enhanced with a scalloped V-back. Her heirloom veil has been worn by three generations of brides on the Slaughter side of her family.
Patricia's maid of honor was her sister, Courtney Mays of Dallas. Her bridesmaids were Teighlor Lambert Mays, Kate Petsche and Elizabeth Shannon of Fort Worth, Happy Carlock and Cate Prejean, both of Dallas, Jennifer Meyer of Houston, Sarah Bentz and Rachael Morissey, both of San Antonio, Juliana Ruff of Shreveport, Katie de Alvarez of London and Anna Jones of Madrid. Also attending the bride were Isabelle Newberry of Fort Worth, Sarah Berman, Allyson Clayton, Sydney Jenkins and Nettie Teter, all of Austin, Caroline Carter and McCauley Massie, both of Atlanta, Leigh Baldwin, Annie Moir and Lindsey Rattikin, all of Dallas, Ginny Andrews of Tuscaloosa and Lauren Eller of Denver. The groom's nieces, Fiona and Blair White of San Antonio, were darling flower girls.
Jacob's best man was Matt Thurner of Austin. His groomsmen were Austin Beal and John White, both of San Antonio, Josh Beal of Houston, Chris Burton and Marshall Mays, both of Fort Worth, James Patterson of Quantico, Virginia, Michael Lewis and Greg Mariuzza, both of Austin, Parker Kink of The Woodlands, Derek Yang of Temple and Jacob Vandevanter of Chicago. Ushers were Alex Schmidt, Stefan Scrafield and Josh Woods, all of Dallas, Joe Brouillard and Rohan Verma, both of Houston, Zander Smith of Austin, Kenneth Venghaus of Frisco and Josh Robalin of San Antonio. Forrest Bentz, nephew of the groom, served as ring bearer.
The bride and groom attended the University of Texas at Austin, where Jacob earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics in 2013. He is a member of Sigma Chi and she, of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Patricia earned a Master of Science degree in Communication Disorders at UTD in 2017.
The couple resides in Austin.
