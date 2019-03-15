ERIN ELIZABETH W. DOLL & NATHANIEL R. KOENIG - January 20, 2019

Patricia Porter Mays of Fort Worth and Jacob William White of San Antonio were united in marriage on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at half past seven in the evening at First United Methodist Church, Fort Worth, Texas. The Reverend William M. Longsworth and the Reverend Casey Langley Orr officiated the double ring ceremony. A reception followed at The Fort Worth Club.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Clayton Mays of Fort Worth. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Samuel McCall, Jr. of Dallas, the late Mr. Bruce Lowell Boswell and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Dickerson Mays of Fort Worth. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John William White of San Antonio.