MIRIAM ELISE TEW & GARRETT MACKENZIE RUOFF - January 20, 2019

Mr. and Mrs. Philip Rush Tew of Fort Worth, Texas, announce the engagement of their daughter, Miriam Elise Tew, to Garrett MacKenzie Ruoff, son of Dr. and Mrs. David Philip Ruoff of Seattle, Washington.
The bride-elect graduated from Randolph School in Huntsville, Alabama, before graduating Magna Cum Laude from Texas Christian University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and a Classical Studies minor. She received University Honors and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. She is an accomplished harpist. Miss Tew served as Miss Fort Worth and Miss Alabama High School America. Currently, she works as a medical scribe with Urology Associates of North Texas. In 2019, she will matriculate into medical school.
Mr. Ruoff is a graduate of Lakeside School in Seattle, Washington. He graduated from Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas, with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and a Psychology minor, and was a member of the Gamma Omega Chapter of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Texas Christian University. He is employed by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Dallas, Texas, as a Marketing Executive.
The wedding is planned for March 9, 2019, at Robert Carr Chapel of Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, with a reception to follow at the Firestone and Robertson Ranch. The couple will reside in Fort Worth.
