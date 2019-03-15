PTAK 50th Anniversary

Judy Patton and Ken Ptak were married on September 7th, 1968 in Big Spring, Texas at Webb AFB, where Ken served in the Air Force.
Ken, originally from Chicago, met Judy at a party in Big Spring, and the rest was history.
They have two sons, Ken and Erik, and two grandsons, Brandon and Liam.
Ken worked in Chicago at O'Hare for TWA and at DFW for TWA and American Airlines for a total of 44 years.
They reside in Keller, and will be celebrating in Keller and Chicago with family.
