VON STORCH 70th Anniversary

Ken and Esther von Storch will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Oct. 2 in Bedford with their children, Vaunie (Stewart of Dallas), Ken of Colleyville, Amy (von Storch-Sherry) of Flower Mound and Andy of Little Rock, AR. They have five grandchildren.
Ken and Esther (nee Esther Schild) are both from Scranton, Pa. and were married Oct. 2, 1948 at First Methodist Church, Fort Worth. He is a WWII veteran and retired from General Dynamics and she was a former lab instructor at Tarrant County College in Hurst. They were residents of Hurst for 30 years before retiring.
