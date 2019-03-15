RUNYON 74th Anniversary

Richard and Pat Stevens celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on December 28, 2018. They were high school sweethearts and married in Dublin. They commemorated this milestone with three special trips. First, they enjoyed a Mediterranean cruise along the beautiful coast lines of Spain, France, Monte Carlo, Italy, and Greece. Next, they shared a reunion with former teammates in Philadelphia to celebrate the Eagles' Super Bowl victory. The grand finale was an exciting Caribbean cruise with their son David, daughter-in-law Liz, and grandkids Callista, Grant, and Allison.

Richard is retired from a pro football career with the Philadelphia Eagles and a banking career in management with Bank of America. Pat is retired from teaching Talented-Gifted junior and senior English and her second career being a professional writer.