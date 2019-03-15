RUNYON 74th Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Runyan of Pantego, Texas, celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary on 15 December 2018.
Vernon married his high school sweetheart, Norma Louise Shryock, on 15 December 1944 in Raytown, Mo.
Vernon retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer from the U.S. Navy in 1964 after serving 20 years. After his USN retirement (age 39), they both attended the University of Missouri at Kansas City, Mo.
Later Vernon was hired by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) in Dallas, Texas as a Services Operations Manager. Employment with AAFES allowed him and his family to reside in Rota, Spain; Honolulu, Hawaii and Munich, Germany for a total of 13 years, which provided extensive time for travel to other countries.
Vernon and Norma both retired from AAFES in 1992. Norma spent some of her retirement time volunteering at the Arlington Memorial Hospital for several years, and Vernon was available for his Scottish Rites and Shrine activities.
The Runyans have three children, Lynn Lichtenstein, Vernon Jr., and Ronald Runyan, who was born in Spain; they also have four grandchildren, two girls and two boys.
