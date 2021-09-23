Look which supergroup showed up for breakfast at Arlington’s venerated Marquez Bakery

Pork tamales at Marquez Bakery, walkable from AT&T Stadium Star-Telegram archives

Los Bukis sighted at Marquez

Hey, Bud! Did I read on Facebook that Los Bukis went to Marquez?

—Question at facebook.com/diningguy

The best-selling Los Bukis supergroup played a reunion show Sept. 15 at AT&T Stadium and got to Arlington in time for breakfast at beloved Marquez Bakery, 1730 E. Division St.

“Most of our employees were going to the concert so you can imagine how excited they were,” Sally Marquez wrote in an email. Marquez, known for holiday tamales, also serves breakfast and lunch daily, including a popular pork asado.

Line up for lutefisk

Hey. Bud! Are they having the Lutefisk Dinner this year?

—Hamllton County resident

The town of Cranfills Gap, southwest of Fort Worth, will resume its annual Lutefisk Dinner on Dec. 4, a tribute to the town’s Norwegian roots. It’s at the school; 254-253-1210.

Just ignore him

Hey, Bud! What about the guy in Rowlett who won’t let customers wear masks in his bar?

—Too many readers

I can only tell you what the professional association for Texas restaurants and bars promises: Employees will be required to wear masks in high-risk areas as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So, of course most restaurants support customers wearing masks.

Fortunately, it’s now legal in Texas to order drinks to go.