Yes, Flower Child healthy food chain will open in Fort Worth. Here’s where it’ll be

Flower Child to open in University Park

Hey, Bud! Rumor has it from one of the Dallas managers that Flower Child has leased a Fort Worth location. Know anything?

—Dan, Fort Worth

You probably saw by now that Flower Child, the popular Arizona-based “healthy food” chain, will bring its “Mother Earth” grain bowls and avocado toast to University Park Village near TCU. Watch the old McKinley’s space at 1616 S. University Drive.

Missing Bartaco’s gazpacho

Hey, Bud! Now that Bartaco closed with its very refreshing gazpacho, is there anywhere to get that soup?

—Timothy, Fort Worth

Gazpacho is out of season, but the chilled Spanish tomato soup might still be a rotating selection at gourmet take-out shops. I’d ask Local Foods Kitchen, Lettuce Cook, Feastivities, Roy Pope Grocery or your favorite takeout counter. (In fall, gazpacho gives way to pumpkin bisque.)

Copeland’s returns in Southlake

Hey, Bud! Is Copeland’s of New Orleans ever reopening?

—Callers for more than a year now

Finally, the answer is yes. Copeland’s will reopen by the end of the month, tentatively Sept. 20, for breakfast and dinner inside a Hilton hotel at 1400 Plaza Place in Southlake.