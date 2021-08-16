An upscale ‘taco lounge’ closes in Fort Worth after two months in Sundance Square

Revolver Tacos’ courtyard looks out on the plaza bud@star-telegram

Revolver Taco Lounge’s Fort Worth experiment has ended.

Owner Gino Rojas closed the Sundance Square Plaza outpost of his Dallas restaurant Saturday after two months, saying for the second time that he is “done with Fort Worth.”

Revolver was introduced in June as a new Sundance restaurant at 156 W. Fourth St., but it operated more like a pop-up.

The restaurant never had a sign or window decals. Inside, servers offered elaborate dishes such as pheasant in mole sauce or barracuda flown daily from Tokyo, with help from a wine steward.

It was a far cry from the first Revolver, a simple taqueria and margarita bar that opened in 2012 on West Seventh Street and was known for chiles en nogada and Rojas’ family-recipe tres leches cake.

Rojas operated at two other Fort Worth locations on Menefee Avenue and Forest Park Boulevard before finding fame in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood. His Dallas Revolver won him acclaim as a James Beard Award nominee for best chef in the Southwest.

Revolver continues at two Dallas locations: 2701 Main St., 214-272-7163, and inside a food hall at 208 S. Akard St.; revolvertacolounge.com.

