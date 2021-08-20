Eats Beat

It’s tough right now to be a restaurant worker. Tip more. Don’t gripe. Be kind.

Volunteer Leslie Eades, left, takes Maria Tovar, center, and Kelvin WilliamsÕ order at Taste Project in Fort Worth on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Taste Project is a nonprofit created to address food insecurity. The restaurant provides healthy food without a price tag, asking costumers to pay what they can afford. Amanda McCoy amccoy@star-telegram.com

Tip more. Gripe less. Be kind

Hey, Bud! Why is restaurant service so awful right now?

—Parker County reader

Restaurants are short 2 million servers nationwide for two primary reasons: sorry pay and tips, and sorry customers. Belligerent or overbearing diners drive servers into better work. Federal jobless benefits ended two months ago, but now a new COVID-19 spike is leaving some restaurants short-staffed and cutting service and hours. Be kind.

Revolver Taco revolves out again

Hey, Bud! What really happened with Revolver Taco?

—Dallas reader

The oft-moving taco lounge is gone from Fort Worth again after two months on Sundance Square Plaza without a sign, door markings or any other indication it was open. Star taquero Gino Rojas aimed too high this time, offering exotic dishes and a wine list, but all downtown restaurants need more advertising right now with many office workers staying home and conventions just now returning. Revolver continues in Deep Ellum; revolvertacolounge.com.

$5 burgers for a week

Hey, Bud! Is there a Burger Week this year?

—Nice reader at Paris Coffee Shop

The annual local burger promotion starts Aug. 23, with more than 20 restaurants offering a $5 burger. The participating restaurants donate $150 to the Tarrant Area Food Bank; whatsupfortworth.com.

Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.
