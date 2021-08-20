Eats Beat
It’s tough right now to be a restaurant worker. Tip more. Don’t gripe. Be kind.
Hey, Bud! Why is restaurant service so awful right now?
—Parker County reader
Restaurants are short 2 million servers nationwide for two primary reasons: sorry pay and tips, and sorry customers. Belligerent or overbearing diners drive servers into better work. Federal jobless benefits ended two months ago, but now a new COVID-19 spike is leaving some restaurants short-staffed and cutting service and hours. Be kind.
Revolver Taco revolves out again
Hey, Bud! What really happened with Revolver Taco?
—Dallas reader
The oft-moving taco lounge is gone from Fort Worth again after two months on Sundance Square Plaza without a sign, door markings or any other indication it was open. Star taquero Gino Rojas aimed too high this time, offering exotic dishes and a wine list, but all downtown restaurants need more advertising right now with many office workers staying home and conventions just now returning. Revolver continues in Deep Ellum; revolvertacolounge.com.
$5 burgers for a week
Hey, Bud! Is there a Burger Week this year?
—Nice reader at Paris Coffee Shop
The annual local burger promotion starts Aug. 23, with more than 20 restaurants offering a $5 burger. The participating restaurants donate $150 to the Tarrant Area Food Bank; whatsupfortworth.com.
