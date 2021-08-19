The best Fort Worth deals of DFW Restaurant Week: a steak lunch, Snickers pie & more

Most of the $39-$49 DFW Restaurant Week dinner specials actually last for an entire month.

So 16 of Tarrant County’s best restaurants are offering the discount deal through Sept. 5, and another two offer it through next week.

If you haven’t dined yet at local restaurants such as B&B Butchers, Bonnell’s, Grace or Waters, they’re among the restaurants offering the three-course dinner special two more weeks. B&B also offers a two-course $19 lunch until 4 p.m.

The restaurants donate 20% from each dinner to the Lena Pope child and family counseling and service charity.

(If you go, be forgiving. Restaurants are short on staff, but trying to serve as many people as they can to support Lena Pope.)

For steakhouses like Houston-based B&B, 5212 Marathon Ave., the special turns a slow vacation season into a busy month.

Salmon on snow peas at B&B Butchers & Restaurant. Kirsten Gilliam Handout photo

B&B has been “extremely busy,” chef John Piccolino said on a recent Eats Beat podcast, available at itunes.com or any podcast service.

“A lot of prep goes into Restaurant Week,” he said. “ ‘Restaurant Month’ is what I call it instead of ‘week.’ “

The benefit promotion is in its 25th year.

Piccolino, a former Smith & Wollensky chef in Las Vegas with founder Benjamin Berg, said Restaurant Week customers tend to come back when there’s not a special.

“They come back in six months, maybe for a special occasion,” he said.

Chicken with grilled lemon and onions at B&B Butchers & Restaurant. Jenn Duncan Handout photo

His recommendation from the $49 dinner menu: the whipped-ricotta appetizer and an upgrade from the choice of seven entrees to a large filet mignon (a $59 dinner).

But the $49 special includes a sliced sirloin dinner, or a surf-and-turf platter with filet medallions and bacon-wrapped stuffed shrimp.

The best B&B steak bargain is at lunch, when a filet mignon au poivre is $39 with soup, salad or an appetizer such as meatballs or brisket ravioli.

Both the lunch and dinner menus offer a large helping of pan-seared salmon for $19 or $39, and the dinner menu also offers B&B’s lemon chicken.

More $19 lunch picks: The steak salad with thick slices of filet mignon, or the Cobb salad with steak or chicken. both with an appetizer.

New York cheesecake at B&B Butchers & Restaurant. Felix Sanchez Handout photo

The three-course dinner special includes a choice of chocolate cake, New York cheesecake or creme brulee.

(But again, lunch might be a better deal: For an extra $5, you can add any of those or carrot cake.)

B&B Butchers serves lunch or brunch and dinner daily; 817-737-5212, bbbutchers.com

Other DFW Restaurant Week highlights, with notes:

▪ Bonnell’s, 4259 Bryant Irvin Road, $49 through Sept. 4: choice of four entrees includes blue-cheese-crusted tenderloin, pork chop, redfish or quail-mushroom pasta, bonnellstexas.com. Cousin restaurant Waters, 301 Main St., also serves a $49 through Sept. 5.

▪ The Fort Worth location of Chicago-based City Works, 5288 Monahans Ave., $19 lunch and $39 dinner through Sept. 5, also available as curbside takeout: choice of three entrees at lunch (pork tacos, burger, ahi tuna salad) or dinner (ribs, salmon, pulled pork mac-and-cheese). Desserts include peanut butter-Snickers pie, cityworksrestaurant.com.

▪ The Classic Cafe at Roanoke, 504 N. Oak St., Roanoke, $49 through Sept. 5: choice of salmon, duck breast or jagerschnitzel with desserts including blueberry-buttermilk pie; theclassiccafe.com

▪ Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House in Fort Worth and the two Del Frisco’s Grilles in Fort Worth and Roanoke, $49 through Sept. 5, delfriscos.com and delfriscosgrille.com.

▪ Fire Oak Grill, 114 Austin Ave., Weatherford, $19 lunch and $49 dinner through Sept. 5: choice of three entrees includes a salmon, a Cajun-spiced roast chicken quarter or a Peruvian lomo saltado (stir-fry steak). For dessert, there’s blueberry-lemon buttermilk pie or peach upside-down cake; fireoakgrill.com.

Chicken adobo at Fixture Kitchen. Nancy Farrar Handout photo

▪ Fixture Kitchen, 401 W. Magnolia Ave., $39 through Sept. 5: choice of salmon, chicken adobo or filet mignon with salted-caramel bread pudding or chocolate mousse cake; fixturefw.com.

▪ Grace, 777 Main St., $49 through Aug. 29; choice of short rib or shrimp etouffee with melon or peach soup and cheesecake or butterscotch pudding; gracefortworth.com.

▪ Kirby’s Steakhouse, 3305 Texas 114 East, Southlake, $49 through Sept. 5, available as curbside takeout Tuesdays through Thursdays: choice of salmon, rack of lamb, bourbon-pecan chicken or filet mignon with peppercorn, bearnaise or Roquefort sauce, and a Kahlua chocolate mousse; kirbyssteakhouse.com.

▪ Florida-based The Melting Pot, 4000 Five Points Drive, Arlington, $39 through Sept. 5: cheese fondue, entree, chocolate fondue; meltingpot.com

▪ Canada-based Moxie’s, 1472 Main St., Southlake, $19 lunch and $39 dinner through Sept. 5: choice of five lunch entrees or five dinner entrees; moxies.com.

▪ Restaurant506 at the Sanford House, 506 N. Center St., Arlington, $49 through Aug. 28: choice of rainbow trout, brown-butter-thyme chicken breast or pork Milanese, all with a side, plus bananas Foster creme brulee; thesanfordhouse.com.

A chocolate souffle at Rise n°3 Souffle in the Shops at Clearfork. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

▪ Rise Souffle, 5135 Monahans Ave., $39 through Sept. 5: soup or salad plus a choice of three souffles and three dessert souffles; risesouffle.com.

▪ Silver Fox, 1651 S. University Drive, $49 through Sept. 5, available as curbside takeout: salmon, pork chop or tenderloin Oscar; silverfoxcafe.com.

▪ Texas de Brazil, 101 N. Houston St., $39 through Sept. 5: soup, salad bar and meats; texasdebrazil.com.

▪ Colorado-based Toro Toro Pan Latin Steakhouse, 222 Main St., $49 through Sept. 5: grilled salmon or half-chicken, with churros or a brownie tart; torotorofortworth.com.