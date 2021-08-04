Texas peaches meet New Mexico’s Hatch green chiles on pizzas in Fort Worth, Arlington

A “peaches and cream” pizza at Cane Rosso features housemade mozzarella, herb mascarpone cheese, roasted Hatch chiles, peaches, prosciutto, and fresh basil. facebook.com/CaneRossoFW

What’s better in summer than (1) fresh local peaches or (2) freshly harvested Hatch, New Mexico, green chiles?

In a stroke of pizza genius, the Cane Rosso restaurants are combining both.

It’s amazing nobody thought of it before now.

Texas peaches and New Mexico chiles go together on a pizza with prosciutto and basil — not exactly a native Hatch Valley dish, but definitely a clever idea.

The mozzarella-and-herb-mascarpone cheese combo gives the pizza its name: “Peaches and Cream.”

Usually, the peach season thins out before Hatch season starts.

But this year, heavy rains along the Rio Grande north of El Paso brought a bumper early crop of peppers, and several restaurants and supermarkets have launched their Hatch menus or festivals.

“It’s for sure a Texas summer pie,” Cane Rosso executive Lee Hunzinger wrote by email.

The restaurants have been serving a peach dessert pizza while thinking up a savory version.

They combined the peaches with the Hatch peppers and herb mascarpone from a past year’s elote pizza. It worked.

He described the pizza as “creamy, sweet, salty and [with] a bit of heat.”

Besides the Cane Rosso peach-pepper special, cousin restaurant Zoli’s Pizza is offering a Hatch pepperoni-and-basil pizza with habanero honey called the “Stinger.”

(Zoli’s Meat Church “Holy Cow” brisket pizza is featured this month on a Cooking Channel episode of “Food Paradise” titled “Pizza Parlor Perfection.”)

Cane Rosso, an Italian restaurant with pastas and Neapolitan-style pizzas, is open daily for lunch or brunch and dinner; 815 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, 817-922-9222, or 200 N. East St., Arlington, 817-533-3120, canerosso.com.

Zoli’s Pizza, with a broader menu of crisp-crust pizzas, pastas and sandwiches, is open daily for lunch and dinner at 3501 Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-402-0050; zolispizza.com.

More Hatch chile choices

The specials are ready for the 25th annual Hatch chile festival at Blue Mesa Grill, 612 Carroll St., Fort Worth.

Blue Mesa, a Southwestern-style restaurant, features Hatch chiles rellenos with chicken or shrimp and Hatch steak tacos, along with Hatch brownies with cajeta.

For takeout, Blue Mesa sells $30 or $55 takeout Hatch dinners plus $7 pans of Hatch brownies.

The annual buffet dinner celebrating all things Hatch will be Aug. 19, with Hatch-barbecue glazed brisket, pork and salmon, plus chicken piccata with Hatch butter, Hatch fish stew, rellenos and tacos ($24); bluemesagrill.com.

▪ The 25th annual Central Market Hatch Chile Festival consumes more than 165 tons of peppers in dozens of grocery items; 4651 West Freeway, Fort Worth, or 1425 E. Southlake Blvd. Southlake; centralmarket.com.

Turkey meatloaf with Hatch green chile at Eatzi’s Market & Bakery. Handout photo

▪ The Eatzi’s Market & Bakery locations have launched Hatch season, featuring items including Hatch turkey meatloaf, Hatch sausage pizzas, Hatch pimiento cheese and Hatch chicken salad; 1540 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, 817-945-9095, or 1200 Texas 114 West, Grapevine, 817-527-4007; eatzis.com.

A Hatch chile chicken quesadilla at El Fenix Mexican Restaurant. Handout photo

▪ The Dallas-based El Fenix Mexican Restaurants in Fort Worth, Arlington, Burleson and Weatherford will launch their Hatch chile specials Aug. 16, including Hatch green chile chicken enchiladas ($11.39), Hatch cheese enchiladas ($10.49) and a Hatch chicken quesadilla ($10.25); elfenix.com.