Eats Beat

Espresso on Exchange Avenue: A new coffee bar is open in the Fort Worth Stockyards

A latte at Avoca Coffee.
A latte at Avoca Coffee. DFW.com archives

Cowboy up and caffeine up

Hey, Bud! When does the coffee place in Mule Alley open?

— Guy outside Cattlemen’s

There’s a new answer to that question: Avoca Coffee Roasters in the Stockyards opens at 7 a.m. weekdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Sundays, serving coffee and pastries till mid-evening. It’s at 128 E. Exchange Ave., across from Cowtown Coliseum and the Livestock Exchange Building; avocacoffee.com.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

02_lady
A half smoked chicken with squash and greens at Lady & the Pit. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

Go early for Lady & the Pit

Hey, Bud! I read about Lady & the Pit and drove over. But — it was dark?

— Voicemail from an unknown caller

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lady & the Pit, 5301 E Lancaster Ave., opens at noon Wednesdays through Sundays and stays open until the food and staff runs out, which has been earlier than expected some days. As with everywhere these days, please be patient with little, understaffed local restaurants. Check for occasional updates at facebook.com/LadyAndThePit.

Open 24-7 — we never close

Hey, Bud! I’m just checking to see what time y’all close Saturday night.

— Voicemail from a known caller

Star-Telegram.com/eatsbeat is always open for your reading pleasure. (But I think you meant to call a restaurant.)

Profile Image of Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service