Eats Beat
Espresso on Exchange Avenue: A new coffee bar is open in the Fort Worth Stockyards
Cowboy up and caffeine up
Hey, Bud! When does the coffee place in Mule Alley open?
— Guy outside Cattlemen’s
There’s a new answer to that question: Avoca Coffee Roasters in the Stockyards opens at 7 a.m. weekdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Sundays, serving coffee and pastries till mid-evening. It’s at 128 E. Exchange Ave., across from Cowtown Coliseum and the Livestock Exchange Building; avocacoffee.com.
Go early for Lady & the Pit
Hey, Bud! I read about Lady & the Pit and drove over. But — it was dark?
— Voicemail from an unknown caller
Lady & the Pit, 5301 E Lancaster Ave., opens at noon Wednesdays through Sundays and stays open until the food and staff runs out, which has been earlier than expected some days. As with everywhere these days, please be patient with little, understaffed local restaurants. Check for occasional updates at facebook.com/LadyAndThePit.
Open 24-7 — we never close
Hey, Bud! I’m just checking to see what time y’all close Saturday night.
— Voicemail from a known caller
Star-Telegram.com/eatsbeat is always open for your reading pleasure. (But I think you meant to call a restaurant.)
