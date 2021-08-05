Espresso on Exchange Avenue: A new coffee bar is open in the Fort Worth Stockyards

A latte at Avoca Coffee. DFW.com archives

Cowboy up and caffeine up

Hey, Bud! When does the coffee place in Mule Alley open?

— Guy outside Cattlemen’s

There’s a new answer to that question: Avoca Coffee Roasters in the Stockyards opens at 7 a.m. weekdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Sundays, serving coffee and pastries till mid-evening. It’s at 128 E. Exchange Ave., across from Cowtown Coliseum and the Livestock Exchange Building; avocacoffee.com.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A half smoked chicken with squash and greens at Lady & the Pit. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

Go early for Lady & the Pit

Hey, Bud! I read about Lady & the Pit and drove over. But — it was dark?

— Voicemail from an unknown caller

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Lady & the Pit, 5301 E Lancaster Ave., opens at noon Wednesdays through Sundays and stays open until the food and staff runs out, which has been earlier than expected some days. As with everywhere these days, please be patient with little, understaffed local restaurants. Check for occasional updates at facebook.com/LadyAndThePit.

Open 24-7 — we never close

Hey, Bud! I’m just checking to see what time y’all close Saturday night.

— Voicemail from a known caller

Star-Telegram.com/eatsbeat is always open for your reading pleasure. (But I think you meant to call a restaurant.)