Dairy Queen is coming back: 3 suburban Fort Worth locations to reopen

A “now hiring” sign is up at a reopening Dairy Queen location. tjohanningmeier@star-telegram.com

Three new Dairy Queen locations will open in Tarrant County under new ownership, replacing long-closed stores and giving the Minnesota-based burgers-and-Blizzards chain a healthy 18 area locations.

The Dairy Queen at 8620 N. Beach St., one of nine that closed abruptly in 2019, is remodeling and has a “now hiring” sign up.

New owner Brian Amira will reopen that location along with Dairy Queens at 8636 Benbrook Blvd., Benbrook, and 2155 Texas 360 North, Grand Prairie, according to a spokeswoman for Bedford-based Texas Dairy Queen.

All three locations closed in 2019, before any hint of the COVID pandemic. The Benbrook location closed in March and the other two stores closed in December 2019, two of nine stores built between 2013 and 2016 that all closed in a single day .

The Benbrook location was built in 2012, the Beach Street location in 2013 and the Grand Prairie location in 2016, according to Tarrant Appraisal District records.