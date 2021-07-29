Another restaurant surprise: A long-dark pizzeria returns in north Fort Worth

A Boston’s Pizza location will reopen in north Fort Worth. Handout photo

Canada pizza in north Fort Worth

Hey, Bud! Boston’s Pizza is open again?

—Caller stuck in traffic on the North Freeway

Yet another long-closed restaurant is coming back in the same location. A Fort Worth location of Canada-based Boston’s Pizza at 6501 North Freeway is reopening after — has it really been a couple of years? The new owners, Harry Singh and Jesse Thind, also own an Irving location.

Bedford, welcome to Dixie

Hey, Bud! When is the Dixie House in Hurst ever going to open?

—Caller stuck in ttraffic on the Airport Freeway

The fourth Dixie House Cafe is open for lunch and dinner weekdays and Saturdays, lunch Sundays at 900 Airport Freeway, Hurst. Save room for pie. (It’s an old Black-eyed Pea Restaurant.)

Plans for the Paris

Hey, Bud! I still see Paris Coffee Shop open. When is the remodeling?

—Reader at breakfast in Day Break Cafe

Hey, Bud! Where will we go for lunches with vegetables if the Paris isn’t open?

—Reader in the Paris parking lot

Paris Coffee Shop is now expected to begin remodeling after Labor Day and reopen by the winter holidays with an older retro look. Fort Worth is blessed with breakfast-and-lunch cafes with table service such as Vickery Cafe, the Dixie House Cafes, West Side Cafe, River Oaks Cafe, Montgomery Street Cafe, Hemphill’s Restaurant, Heaven’s Gate Restaurant, Blue Mound Cafe, Benbrook Cafe and Day Break Cafe.