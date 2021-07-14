More Nashville hot chicken? Yes, and this restaurant also serves ‘boozy slushies’

A Hot Chicks restaurant is in the Shops at Willow Park shopping center. Handout photo

The Nashville hot chicken invasion moves further into Parker County on July 19, when a Dallas bar company will open its second Hot Chicks chicken and “boozy slushies” restaurant in the Shops at Willow Park.

The first Hot Chicks opened in December in Plano, offering chicken sandwiches and tenders in five heat levels along with $8-$17 liquor slushes, including spiked sweet tea, lemonade or Big Red.

The newest Hot Chicks is at 337 Shops Blvd., off Interstate 20 between Aledo and Hudson Oaks.

It’s owned by One Entertainment, which operates the West 7th-area nightclubs Texas Republic, Landmark, The Yard and Playground Bar, along with Cutie Pies Pizza and other bars in Dallas.

Unlike some Nashville or Memphis hot chicken restaurants, Hot Chicks serves a spicy chicken that is not fried in peanut oil, an allergy for many children and adults. The chicken is also dairy-free and halal.

There’s also a grilled chicken option that’s promoted as gluten-free.

Hot Chicks will give away free chicken for a year to the first 10 customers each day July 19-24.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner daily.