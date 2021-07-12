Here’s the Restaurant Week list of dinner deals for $39 and $49 in Fort Worth, Dallas

Chef Jon Bonnell. Star-Telegram archives

We missed a lot last summer — reunions, birthday parties, vacations.

Another much-missed tradition returns with a fury this year: DFW Restaurant Week.

The month-long promotion for dinner specials at Fort Worth and Dallas’ better restaurants is back with more than 100 restaurants offering $39 and $49 dinners Aug. 9-15, with many extending the special through Sept. 5.

Bookings opened Monday with the annual “Reservation Day,” the release of the list of participating restaurants at dfwrestaurantweek.com and the rush to book restaurants for a bargain dinner at restaurants where it would usually cost $50, $100 or more.

The dinners in Tarrant County partially support the Lena Pope children’s agency, which received $49,058 last year from a limited takeout DFW Restaurant Week.

Last year’s top donors to Lena Pope were Capital Grille, Perry’s Steakhouse in Grapevine, Eddie V’s, Mac’s on Main in Grapevine, Rise Nº3 Salon de Soufflé, Grace, Mercury Chophouse Arlington, Kirby’s Prime Steakhouse in Southlake, Silver Fox Fort Worth and Restaurant 506 at the Sanford House in Arlington.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant in Fort Worth, Fire Oak Grill in Weatherford and Mercury Chophouse Arlington are among restaurants that also offered drawing for an “ultimate” experience with music and news personalities from KRLD/1080 AM and Audacy.com.

(That’s the same radio network and streaming platform that was formerly known as Radio.com and before that, CBS Radio.)

▪ Chef Jon Bonnell’s flagship restaurant, Bonnell’s, 4259 Bryant Irvin Road, will join the special for the entire month this year.

It will serve a $49 dinner Aug. 6-Sept. 4 featuring a choice of pecan-crusted redfish, beef tenderloin, a pork rib chop or a quail-mushroom pasta, with salad and a choice of chocolate-amaretto cake or tres leches creme brulee; 817-738-5489, bonnellstexas.com.

Ahi tuna tartare and blackened diver scallops from Waters Restaurant. Star-Telegram archives rmallison@star-telegram.com

▪ Waters Restaurant, 301 Main St., will offer a $49 special Aug. 10-14 featuring a choice of salads and shrimp-and-grits, blackened char or duck confit pasta.

The desserts are either a peach crumble or chocolate mousse cake; 817-984-1110, waterstexas.com.

For 24 of its 25 years, the Lena Pope agency has benefited from the August dinner deals in Tarrant County.

Restaurants in Dallas County also are offering specials to support that city’s food bank.

Some restaurants will offer a “preview” weekend Aug. 6-8.

The event is presented by Cadillac dealers and promoted by KRLD/1080 AM and local Audacy.com stations.