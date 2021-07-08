That rooftop restaurant-and-bar is finally open atop a downtown Fort Worth hotel

The Renaissance Worthington hotel, City Center and courthouse in this Fort Worth skyline view from the Sinclair. bud@star-telegram.com

Drinks and bar snacks 17 floors up

Hey, Bud! Did that rooftop bar downtown ever open?

—Somebody almost every day

RTB, the long-awaited rooftop bar with a skyline view from 17 floors above downtown, is now open Fridays at Saturdays atop The Sinclair, Autograph Collection hotel, 412 Main St. (Yes, RTB stands for “Roof Top Bar.”) It serves a light bar menu but brunch is planned later. Also check out the 24th-floor penthouse bar, Refinery 714 in the Kimpton Harper, 714 Main St.

Staying at the Tim Love hotel

Hey, Bud! Will that hotel behind Gemelle ever be finished?

—Kelly, Fort Worth

Chef Tim Love’s new Hotel Otto storage-container bungalows were plopped into place this week behind his Gemelle Italian restaurant at 4400 White Settlement Road. They’re ready to rent for those who want cozy quarters next to his pizzeria on the Trinity Trail.

Big switch at Sonic

Hey, Bud! What happened to my Sonic burger?

—Brandon, Fort Worth

Unsure. Sonic’s burgers are now served with ketchup and mayo instead of mustard. (You can still order them the old way.) There’s also a special “crave” sauce.