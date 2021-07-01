That rooftop restaurant-and-bar is finally open atop a downtown Fort Worth hotel

RTB, the long-awaited rooftop restaurant with a skyline view from 17 floors above downtown, will open to the public by reservation this weekend.

RTB — “roof top bar” — is open Friday and Saturday nights only atop The Sinclair, Autograph Collection hotel, 412 Main St.

RTB will open at 5 p.m. and serve until 11 p.m. Online reservations are available at Resy.com.

The Sinclair and its lobby and basement steakhouse, Wicked Butcher, opened in January 2020, but the hotel had not opened RTB before the coronavirus pandemic limited bar service.

The bar is opening on Fourth of July weekend but will be open to hotel guests only on July Fourth during the Panther Island fireworks show. (Patrons Saturday night might be able to see other fireworks in the distance,)

The 17th-floor view is the tallest open-air public restaurant and bar in downtown Fort Worth.

(A nearby penthouse bar, Refinery 714 in the Kimpton Harper, 714 Main St., has a view from the enclosed 24th floor.)