Eats Beat
New movie theater-restaurant-arcade from Austin coming to Southlake Town Square
An Austin-based movie theater-restaurant-arcade, EVO Entertainment, will open in Southlake Town Square, the company announced Wednesday.
EVO will add a bowling alley, outdoor patio and bar-restaurant area in the current movie theater space, 1450 Plaza Place.
EVO’s eight Austin-area entertainment centers get middling reviews from Yelp.com users. But the Southlake theater wlll include all-recliner seating and a 12,000-foot arcade with a rope wall, bumper cars and laser tag.
The location is scheduled to open in December.
