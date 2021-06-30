New movie theater-restaurant-arcade from Austin coming to Southlake Town Square

Southlake Town Square is one of the top shopping destinations in North Texas, and it will soon be offering Tesla charging stations. Star-Telegram archives

An Austin-based movie theater-restaurant-arcade, EVO Entertainment, will open in Southlake Town Square, the company announced Wednesday.

EVO will add a bowling alley, outdoor patio and bar-restaurant area in the current movie theater space, 1450 Plaza Place.

EVO’s eight Austin-area entertainment centers get middling reviews from Yelp.com users. But the Southlake theater wlll include all-recliner seating and a 12,000-foot arcade with a rope wall, bumper cars and laser tag.

The location is scheduled to open in December.