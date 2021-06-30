Eats Beat

New movie theater-restaurant-arcade from Austin coming to Southlake Town Square

SOUTHLAKE

An Austin-based movie theater-restaurant-arcade, EVO Entertainment, will open in Southlake Town Square, the company announced Wednesday.

EVO will add a bowling alley, outdoor patio and bar-restaurant area in the current movie theater space, 1450 Plaza Place.

EVO’s eight Austin-area entertainment centers get middling reviews from Yelp.com users. But the Southlake theater wlll include all-recliner seating and a 12,000-foot arcade with a rope wall, bumper cars and laser tag.

The location is scheduled to open in December.

