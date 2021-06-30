Here’s when to book dining deals in Fort Worth for DFW Restaurant Week

Piccolo Mondo’s antipasta, which is an appetizer of Italian meats and cheeses Star-Telegram archives

DFW restaurant discounts ahead

Hey, Bud! Is there a DFW Restaurant Week this year?

—Susan, Arlington

It’s nearly here. Reservations open July 12 for the annual restaurant prix fixe discount specials Aug. 9-Sept. 5, and some restaurants like Arlington’s elegant Piccolo Mondo and the legacy Kirby’s Steakhouse in Southlake posted their menus early. More than 100 of the area’s best restaurants offer full dinners for $39-$49 and donate a portion to the Lena Pope children’s charity in Fort Worth or to a Dallas food bank. For more info, see dfwrestaurantweek.com

Staying at the Tim Love hotel

Hey, Bud! Will that hotel behind Gemelle ever be finished?

—Kelly, Fort Worth

Chef Tim Love’s new Hotel Otto storage-container bungalows were plopped into place this week. They’re ready to rent for those who want cozy quarters next to his pizzeria on the Trinity Trail.

Big switch at Sonic

Hey, Bud! What happened to my Sonic burger?

—Brandon, Fort Worth

Unsure. Sonic’s app announced this week that its burgers are now served with ketchup and mayo instead of mustard. (You can still order them the old way.) There’s also a special “crave” sauce.