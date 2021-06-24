On a Reuben hunt? There’s a deli near Fort Worth & DFW with a little taste of Chicago

An Italian beef “wet” and “hot” with juice and peppers at Weinberger’s Deli. bud@star-telegram.com

Looking for a Reuben with Russian

Hey, Bud! Was excited to see your recommendation for the Reuben at Carshon’s. ... Never have I had a Reuben that didn’t have Thousand Island dressing. Who wants a Reuben with mustard?

The Reuben you want is at Weinberger’s Deli, 601 S. Main St., Grapevine. It’s a Chicago-style Reuben made on marble rye with Russian dressing. (Technically, a traditional Reuben is made with Russian, not Thousand Island.) The old-guard delis here historically use spicy brown mustard, and I have no idea why the tradition varies.

The pizzas are ready at Bankhead Brewing

Hey, Bud! Did that new brewpub ever open on University?

Bankhead Brewing, 611 University Drive, is a full-service restaurant, brick-oven pizzeria and brewery that replaced a Dallas outfit in a large dining space off West Seventh Street. It opened this week with dinner service and plans to add lunch hours in a few days. The menu ranges from salads and burgers to a family dinner with a tomahawk rib-eye.

The dining room at il Modo in the Kimpton Harper. Arden Pullig Handout photo

From downtown to Alliance

Hey, Bud! What are the other new places to go?

The best is il Modo, the new Italian restaurant in the Kimpton hotel, 714 Main St. Revolver Taco, upscale Mexico dining, is back and open at 156 W. Fourth St. Towne Grill, a new Felipe Armenta restaurant, is open at 9365 Rain Lily Trail in Alliance Town Center (its cousin restaurant in Fort Worth, The Tavern, is being remodeled). Indiana-based Parlor Doughnuts is a smash hit at 6547 Lake Worth Blvd.