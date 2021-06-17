Here’s a new restaurant in Fort Worth’s Alliance area. And it’s not a chain

bud@star-telegram.com

Towne Grill opens; The Tavern takes a break

Hey, Bud! Is Towne Grill open?

—Adrian, Fort Worth

Hey, Bud! What’s up at The Tavern?

—Barry, Fort Worth

The Tavern is taking a short break for remodeling, but Tavern regulars have plenty of options. Pacific Table and Press Cafe are owned by the same operators, and they’ve opened a new restaurant at Alliance Town Center named Towne Grill. It’s similar to the Tavern, with prime rib, the double-cut pork chop, burgers and salads. It’s a 15-minute drive on the new toll lane; 9365 Rain Lily Trail, reserve on Resy.com.

Blue Mesa Grill serves a take-home version of its Sunday brunch with enchiladas, tacs, migas and French toast. Handout photo

Here’s how to treat Dad at home

Hey, Bud! What if you want to have Father’s Day at home?

—Scott, Fort Worth

EatFajitas.com is doing a world-class delivery dinner with prime beef fajitas, bacon-wrapped shrimp, pasilla-glazed quail and jalapeno-cheddar sausage plus rice, beans and tortillas ($160/feeds four). Order it by Friday. Also, Blue Mesa Grill’s take-home brunch with tacos, enchiladas and migas is available both Saturday and Sunday ($70, feeds four to six). The regular dine-in buffet is $28.

Molcajete Yucateco with rice, beans and a salad at Chalio Mexican Resturant in south Fort Worth Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

Here’s where to find Cal-Mex

Hey, Bud! Where’s the best California-style Mexican food?

—Reader sick of Facebook foodie groups

Some Facebook “foodie” groups have become hate groups bashing restaurants and newcomers, in particular Mexican restaurants and anyone from California looking for Cal-Mex. My advice: Quit Facebook and go to Chalios Mexican Restaurant, 308 E. Seminary Drive, related to a Los Angeles location on South Atlantic Boulevard. Or try San Diego Tacos, 7116 Boulevard 26 inside Loop 820 in North Richland Hills.