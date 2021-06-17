Eats Beat
Here’s a new restaurant in Fort Worth’s Alliance area. And it’s not a chain
Towne Grill opens; The Tavern takes a break
Hey, Bud! Is Towne Grill open?
—Adrian, Fort Worth
Hey, Bud! What’s up at The Tavern?
—Barry, Fort Worth
The Tavern is taking a short break for remodeling, but Tavern regulars have plenty of options. Pacific Table and Press Cafe are owned by the same operators, and they’ve opened a new restaurant at Alliance Town Center named Towne Grill. It’s similar to the Tavern, with prime rib, the double-cut pork chop, burgers and salads. It’s a 15-minute drive on the new toll lane; 9365 Rain Lily Trail, reserve on Resy.com.
Here’s how to treat Dad at home
Hey, Bud! What if you want to have Father’s Day at home?
—Scott, Fort Worth
EatFajitas.com is doing a world-class delivery dinner with prime beef fajitas, bacon-wrapped shrimp, pasilla-glazed quail and jalapeno-cheddar sausage plus rice, beans and tortillas ($160/feeds four). Order it by Friday. Also, Blue Mesa Grill’s take-home brunch with tacos, enchiladas and migas is available both Saturday and Sunday ($70, feeds four to six). The regular dine-in buffet is $28.
Here’s where to find Cal-Mex
Hey, Bud! Where’s the best California-style Mexican food?
—Reader sick of Facebook foodie groups
Some Facebook “foodie” groups have become hate groups bashing restaurants and newcomers, in particular Mexican restaurants and anyone from California looking for Cal-Mex. My advice: Quit Facebook and go to Chalios Mexican Restaurant, 308 E. Seminary Drive, related to a Los Angeles location on South Atlantic Boulevard. Or try San Diego Tacos, 7116 Boulevard 26 inside Loop 820 in North Richland Hills.
