Popular Midwest doughnut shops to open 1st Dallas-Fort Worth location

Isaiah Dunham of Indiana is helping open Parlor Doughnuts in Lake Worth. bud@budkennedy.com

Indiana-based Parlor Doughnuts, serving “cronuts” plus coffee and a new line of sugar-free, zero-carb doughnuts, will open its first Texas location next week in Lake Worth.

The shop, 6547 Lake Worth Blvd., is founded by the Haden family of Evansville, Indiana. Noah Haden had traveled the country with the Christian rock band Mission Six, and the family decided to open and then expand its Evansville coffee and cronut shops.

Parlor is well-positioned. It’s the first shop in western Tarrant County serving either higher-end “extreme” doughnuts or cronuts, a doughnut made of flaky, layered pastry like a croissant.

Parlor serves cronuts in flavors such as French toast, strawberry shortcake and honey-glazed, along with sugar-free doughnuts and cookies for those with ketogenic diet needs.

The original location has drawn celebrities such as actor Dennis Quaid.

The shop also serves breakfast sandwiches and tacos along with “Pawlor” doggie doughnuts.

“We do a high-end doughnut, layered, buttery and flaky on the inside,” said the company’s Isaiah Dunham.

Since the first Parlor opened in downtown Evansville two years ago. the company has expanded to Calfiornia, Denver and Florida.

“I feel like we’re breaking into something new here,” Dunham said.

Parlor will open daily at 6 a.m. and serve until late afternoon at first, then add evening hours. It actually faces Charbonneau Road off Lake Worth Boulevard west of Loop 820; parlordoughnuts.com.