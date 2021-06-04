A west Fort Worth cafe reopens with a new look. And the German chocolate pie is back

Benbrook Cafe serves plate lunches and pies all day. bud@star-telegram.com

The German chocolate pie is back

Hey, Bud! What was the deal with Benbrook Cafe?

—Victor, Fort Worth

The durable restaurant at 4902 U.S. 377 in Benbrook reopened after a few weeks’ remodeling. Look for a fresh interior, new seating and new appeal. It has $5.99 breakfasts, $8.99 lunches and best of all, German chocolate pie. (And frequent Groupon deals.)

Check again on those pork ribs

Hey, Bud! Where can I find pork ribs? All I find are beef.

—Crowley reader

If I lived in Crowley, I’d go try the pork ribs at Cousin’s Bar-B-Q, Jambo’s in Rendon, Goldee’s north of Rendon, Hickory Stick in Everman and Longoria’s in Everman. Then repeat.

The Black Forest is back

This 3D photo-realistic recreation shows the Black Forest Cake from Swiss Pastry Shop in Fort Worth. The Black Forest Cake has been a long time favorite dessert. View the cake from all sides by clicking and dragging your mouse (or touching your screen, if you're on a phone or tablet).

Hey, Bud! Is Swiss Pastry Shop open? When do they serve lunch?

—Starving lunch guy

Swiss Pastry Shop is serving lunch again Tuesdays through Saturdays but only at the counter. Come by any day for lunch from 11 a.m., or come all day for pastries, breads or Black Forest cake.