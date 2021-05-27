Eats Beat

Getting it right about the oldest Mexican Inn Cafe: It opened just in time to flood

The original Mexican Inn location on Commerce Street downtown closed in 2005.
Mexican Inn Cafe: 72 years of history on Henderson

Hey, Bud! I think you’re wrong about when the Mexican Inn Cafe opened on North Henderson Street. My dad’s shop was on Henderson from 1955 to 1961 and I remember it.

—Jim, Fort Worth

Hey, Bud! The Mexican Inn Cafe on North Henderson Street was our go-to for dates in 1959.

—Jerry, Fort Worth

You’re right — it opened April 28, 1949. I had it wrong here last week. (It was Mexican Inn No. 2, after the now-gone 1936 downtown location, and opened just in time to get inundated by the May 1949 Trinity River flood.)

When it’s tough to call in an order

Hey, Bud! Has [restaurant] closed? Dialed the same number I’ve used for years and got a disconnect message?

—Pam, Fort Worth

Restaurants have the same phone problems we do. When they change to a different carrier, there’s an interruption that can last for days. I’ve seen a couple lately with phone problems and others switching to save money.

La Madeleine Express counters will open inside several local Walmart stores.

La Madeleine Express locations to open

Hey, Bud! You wrote about La Madeleine opening in Walmarts and I wondered if they are all owned by the same company. La Madeleine changed the rosemary chicken that goes on the Caesar salads.

—Wal-Mart shopper

Those are operated by La Madeleine. La Madeleine Express locations will open in the Walmarts at 6300 Oakmont Blvd., Fort Worth, and 6401 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, plus locations in Cleburne and Granbury. (La Madeleine does have some franchise locations.)

Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.
