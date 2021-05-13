Best local restaurants near Hulen Mall, from bison to chicken-fried steak or sushi

Chicken-fried steak at Rufus Bar & Grill in Cityview Centre. Handout photo

Looking for local dining near the mall

Hey, Bud! What do you recommend near Hulen Mall that is not a chain?

—JoAnn, Fort Worth

That’s easy. Bonnell’s, for the bison tenderloin. Or Rufus Bar & Grill in Cityview for chicken-fried steaks, home cooking and barbecue. For something different, Sushi Tao or Thai Select.

A typical selection of salads at Local Foods Kitchen in Fort Worth. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

Local Foods Kitchen for salads

Hey, Bud! I just read that 40% of Americans gained a significant amount of weight during the pandemic. What about a list of the best salads?

—Scott, Fort Worth

Everybody talks about salads, but those lists aren’t well-read. Local Foods Kitchen, 4548 Hartwood Drive, probably has the best variety. (But I like the legacy salads such as Cattlemen’s with the sesame-parmesan dressing or the old Mac’s House salad, now served at Michaels Cuisine.)

Roger Miller, c.1955. Colin Escott photo Colin Escott PBS

PoFolks, but not Roger’s kind

Hey, Bud! Please tell me I’m not crazy. Didn’t the singer Roger Miller have a restaurant on Brown Trail named Po Boys?

—Patti, Hurst

The PoFolks chain from South Carolina opened restaurants here in the mid-1980s, including one at 1319 Brown Trail in Bedford that is now a fraternal hall. Miller, born in Fort Worth, is an uncredited writer on the country song “Po’ Folks,” but I can’t find any connection.