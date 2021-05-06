Eats Beat

Update on new Mexican restaurants: one is open, but two in Fort Worth aren’t ready

A “Pancho Villa” combination plate at Mariano’s Hacienda in Arlington. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

Mariano’s returns, Original & Maria’s next

Hey, Bud! Did that Mexican restaurant ever open?

—Guy in Paris Coffee Shop

Depends which one. Mariano’s Hacienda, 2614 Majesty Drive in Arlington, reopened but has limited hours Wednesday nights and all day Thursday through Sunday. The Original del Norte, 1400 N. Main St., and Maria’s Mexican Cuisine, 1712 S. University Drive, are now expected to open next week.

Los Vaqueros: the ‘other’ patio in town

Hey, Bud! Where’s a good Mexican restaurant for a group?

—Rhonda, Fort Worth

If you can’t get into Joe T. Garcia’s or don’t want to, there’s another garden patio nearby at Los Vaqueros, 2629 N. Main St. That’s also available for dining daily at lunch and dinner, unless a group has it booked. (Esperanza’s Restaurant, a Joe T.’s spinoff at 2122 N. Main St., has a large enclosed patio.)

New BBQ in the Crockett Row food hall

Hey, Bud! Wasn’t a Smoke-A-Holics going to open?

—Barry, Fort Worth

The No. 2 location is now open daily from lunch into early evening in the Food Hall at Crockett Row, 3000 Crockett St. The hours are longer than at the original Evans Avenue location. Crockett Row also has a new Blue Fish sushi, 2932 Crockett St., and Kintaro Ramen, 816 Foch St. Also watch for the opening of Dallas favorite Serious Pizza, 2728 W. Seventh St.

