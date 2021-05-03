Eats Beat

An old favorite returns for Cinco de Mayo, and more new restaurants open in Fort Worth

A “Pancho Villa” combination plate at Mariano’s Hacienda in Arlington. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com
FORT WORTH

Three Tex-Mex landmarks are back in business for Cinco de Mayo, and a much-anticipated new restaurant will open next week.

Here’s a look at Cinco de Mayo offers, plus one restaurant that can’t celebrate until May 10:

Mariano’s, surrounded by construction at 2614 Majesty Drive, Arlington, reopened last week after a long, lockdown-induced drought of its famous frozen margaritas.

Owner Mariano Martinez invented the margarita machine at his Dallas location 50 years ago. Now the drinks come in regular blue-agave, strawberry, mango or swirl, plus 12 flavors on the rocks.

Stop by for a limited reopening menu that includes blackened chicken verde, flame-roasted poblanos stuffed with chicken or regular fajitas and Tex-Mex plates with Texas chili.

It’s open for dinner Wednesdays and for lunch and dinner Thursdays through Sundays; 817-640-5118, laharanch.com.

The Original del Norte, 1400 N. Main St., opens for business May 5 in the landmark location of the former El Rancho Grande.

The Original is a second location for the 91-year-old Original Mexican Eats Cafe in west Fort Worth. The new location adds a few specials such as quail, a steak-and-enchilada combo or chicken in margarita sauce, along with combination dinners and the Roosevelt Special dinner. Elliott Roosevelt’s favorite dish when President Frankin D. Roosevelt visited a son here.

On Cinco de Mayo, the Original del Norte has its regular $11.95 Wednesday specials all day.

It’s open for lunch and dinner daily except Mondays; originalmexcafe.com.

Maria’s Mexican Kitchen, 1712 S. University Drive, had planned to be ready for Cinco but now projects a May 10 opening for Mother’s Day weekend.

The Felipe Armenta restaurant (The Tavern, Pacific Table, Press Cafe, Towne Grill) will serve a combination of traditional dishes from his family’s native San Miguel de Allende and Guanajuato along with Tex-Mex from their San Angelo restaurant, Armentas Cafe.

The colorful design is reminiscent of San Miguel, with a combination of pastels and geometrics and amber lighting at night like luminarias. A 75-seat patio was added to the location, a former steakhouse near the Fort Worth Zoo.

Maria’s will open for dinner the first few days, then for lunch and dinner daily; 817-916-0550, mariasmexicankitchen.com.

(Old-school Pulido’s Restaurant, 2900 Pulido St., recently reopened its location off Interstate 30 near Montgomery Street. It serves lunch and dinner daily except Mondays; 817-732-7571, pulidos.net.)

More Cinco specials

Toro Toro Pan Latin Steakhouse, 222 Main St., is offering family-style cochinita pork tacos, hamachi tostadas and churros with goat cheese and cajeta along with pork chamorro, tortilla soup and margarita specials; 817-210-2222, torotorofortworth.com.

Mi Día From Scratch, 1295 S. Main St., Grapevine, is offering $6 house margaritas plus chorizo-poblano pocho tacos ($13 platter); 817-421-4747, midiafromscratch.com.

Blue Mesa Grill, 612 Carroll St., Fort Worth, will serve $5 blue margaritas for Cinco, dine-in or takeout. The new take-out pouch serves a 16-ounce blue margarita for $5; 817-332-6372, bluemesagrill.com.

The Dallas-based On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina chain is offering $5 large margaritas, or $6.50 in flavors; ontheborder.com.

