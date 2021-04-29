Here’s how to beat the downtown Fort Worth valet parking fee

Peruvian lomo saltado at Toro Toro, opening in the Worthington in Fort Worth. Handout photo

How to beat the valet fee

Hey, Bud! I saw about the new $21 valet parking fee downtown. Is that for the hotel restaurants too?

—Sheila, Fort Worth

Smart thinking. Valet parking is still absolutely free with validation for diners at Toro Toro Pan Latin Steakhouse in the Worthington Renaissance hotel, 222 Main St., and it’s only $5 with validation for diners at the Wicked Butcher restaurants in the Sinclair, 512 Main St. Otherwise, either self-park free in lots or garages, or pay a $7-$21 valet charge.

Wait for Le’s Wok

Hey, Bud! What’s up with Le’s Wok? They were supposed to open by now but Google thinks it’s not reopening.

—Connie, Fort Worth

Never trust Google’s business pages — they’re just guesses meant to make restaurants buy ads. Nina Pham says she is still recovering from knee surgery and caring for a family member, but will reopen Le’s Wok, 812 W. Rosedale St., as soon as she can.

El Fenix began serving the “enchilada Wednesday special” in the mid-1950s. Handout photo

Enchiladas + margs = 5 de Mayo

Hey, Bud! Will the Wednesday Enchilada Special be good on Cinco de Mayo?

—Enchilada addict, Arlington

I’m guessing that El Fenix Mexican Restaurant, El Chico, Pulido’s and other restaurants with weekly enchilada offers will honor them on May 5. (I have never seen a Wednesday without an Enchilada Special.)