More Nashville hot chicken is coming to Fort Worth. Here’s the location

A Helen’s Hot Chicken sandwich. Facebook.com

Nashville-based Helen’s Hot Chicken will open in a restaurant west Fort Worth, a company spokesman said Wednesday.

Helen’s will replace a sandwich shop at 2812 Horne St., on the corner at Camp Bowie Boulevard and Lccke Avenue.

Helen’s is one of the definitive Nashville Hot chicken restaurants, with seven locations serving the chicken with extra-spicy seasoning introduced here by Memphis-based Gus’s and since popularized by the Cookshack and other restaurants.

The Helen’s location is a block from one of Fort Worth’s all-time favorite traditional fried chicken restaurants, Drew’s.

The first Helen’s in Texas is open at 413 E. Round Grove Road in Lewisville.