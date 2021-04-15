One of Fort Worth’s best barbecue restaurants is coming to the cultural district

Smoke-A-Holics to open in Cultural District

Hey, Bud! When does the new Smoke-A-Holics open on Crockett Row?

—Sharon on Crockett Row

Derrick Walker said he’d have big news from his Evans Avenue barbecue restaurant, and here it is: A new Smoke-A-Holics will open as soon as next weekend in the Food Hall at Crockett Row, 3000 Crockett St. It brings Walker’s heralded craft barbecue and soul-food sides to a Cultural District location with later hours until 8 p.m. weeknights, 9 p.m. weekends.

July remodeling for Paris Coffee Shop

Hey, Bud! You wrote about Mike retiring at Paris Coffee Shop. But is it going to stay open?

—Rodney, Fort Worth

The Paris Coffee Shop will open as usual next week under its third owner in 90 years after Mike Smith retires Saturday. The restaurant will continue unchanged until about July 1, then take a few weeks off for remodeling to a 1960s-70s look. While the Paris is getting a makeover, the staff will help reopen Roy Pope Grocery, set for a May debut.

A new Sweetie in North Richland Hills

Hey, Bud! Thoughts on Sweetie Pie’s in North Richland Hills?

—Brian on Twitter

Based on the original Decatur location, Sweetie Pie’s Ribeyes in North Richland Hills will be every bit as good as neighbor Babe’s, and again the fried food is the standout. Chicken-fried rib-eye is a favorite along with fried catfish, smoked pork chops, chicken tenders, seafood and burgers. Save room for an apricot fried pie.