Here’s the name of one of Tim Love’s new restaurants: It’s a south-of-the-border Dove

Tim Love’s restaurants will flank Saunders Park and the creek walkway in the Stockyards. bud@star-telegram.com

We now know the name of Fort Worth celebrity chef Tim Love‘s new Mexican restaurant in the Stockyards’ Mule Alley shopping and dining district.

The sign has gone up showing a liquor application for Paloma Suerte — “lucky dove” — to open behind 122 E. Exchange Ave. in Mule Alley, across a creek from his Lonesome Dove Western Bistro.

The restaurant is next door to Sidesaddle Saloon on a walkway west from Mule Alley toward Saunders Park.

Love announced two new restaurants last month, but gave no details. He owns three early Stockyards anchors, Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, the White Elephant Saloon and Love Shack Burgers, along with a tapas bar, Ático, atop the SpringHill Suites hotel.

In Mule Alley, he joins a restaurant lineup that includes chef Marcus Paslay’s Provender Hall, Sidesaddle and chef Grant Morgan’s 97 West Kitchen & Bar inside the Drover, 200 Mule Alley Drive.

A Shake Shack and Biscuit Bar are also open in the shopping center, a makeover of the former Stockyards horse and mule barns from the days when the street was the busiest livestock market in the Southwest and home to the local stock show and rodeo.

An Avoca Coffee is planned, along with Second Rodeo Brewing Co. and Cowtown Winery.

The Love restaurants are “capping off” Mule Alley’s restaurant openings, according to the announcement.

The district has boomed in recent months, with national and regional events bringing rodeo and Western crowds to the north side.