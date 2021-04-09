Eats Beat

Here’s the name of one of Tim Love’s new restaurants: It’s a south-of-the-border Dove

Tim Love’s restaurants will flank Saunders Park and the creek walkway in the Stockyards.
Tim Love’s restaurants will flank Saunders Park and the creek walkway in the Stockyards. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com
FORT WORTH

We now know the name of Fort Worth celebrity chef Tim Love‘s new Mexican restaurant in the Stockyards’ Mule Alley shopping and dining district.

The sign has gone up showing a liquor application for Paloma Suerte — “lucky dove” — to open behind 122 E. Exchange Ave. in Mule Alley, across a creek from his Lonesome Dove Western Bistro.

The restaurant is next door to Sidesaddle Saloon on a walkway west from Mule Alley toward Saunders Park.

The name was first reported by CultureMap Fort Worth.

Love announced two new restaurants last month, but gave no details. He owns three early Stockyards anchors, Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, the White Elephant Saloon and Love Shack Burgers, along with a tapas bar, Ático, atop the SpringHill Suites hotel.

In Mule Alley, he joins a restaurant lineup that includes chef Marcus Paslay’s Provender Hall, Sidesaddle and chef Grant Morgan’s 97 West Kitchen & Bar inside the Drover, 200 Mule Alley Drive.

A Shake Shack and Biscuit Bar are also open in the shopping center, a makeover of the former Stockyards horse and mule barns from the days when the street was the busiest livestock market in the Southwest and home to the local stock show and rodeo.

An Avoca Coffee is planned, along with Second Rodeo Brewing Co. and Cowtown Winery.

The Love restaurants are “capping off” Mule Alley’s restaurant openings, according to the announcement.

The district has boomed in recent months, with national and regional events bringing rodeo and Western crowds to the north side.

Profile Image of Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service