Where to find a Nashville Hot chicken pizza with pickles in Fort Worth, Arlington

Nashville Hot chicken pizza with pickles from Zalat.

A hot chicken-pickle pizza? Sure

Hey, Bud! Does anybody make a Nashville Hot chicken pizza with pickles?

—No reader ever

But the answer to that question is now yes. Zalat Pizza, 843 Foch St. in Fort Worth or 1805 N. Collins St. in Arlington, has added a Nashville Hot chicken pizza with red onion and crinkle-cut pickles. (I’d give it a chance. If it tastes good in a wrap, it might taste good on a pizza.)

Absence of service

Hey, Bud! I went to [several restaurants] and the service was incredibly slow/nonexistent/barely conscious. What’s happened to service?

—Another reader every week

Here’s what: Restaurants can’t hire enough help right now. Some servers stayed on unemployment. Others found better jobs. Staffing is probably the thinnest I’ve ever seen. So be patient, be gracious and when the bill comes, be generous.

Two shots, but playing it safe

Hey, Bud! I want to take my sister out for dinner. We’ve both had our vaccines but still want to be cautious. What questions do I ask?

—Loyal brother

Since diners take masks off to eat, the most important precautions involve distancing and air circulation. Pick a restaurant with a quiet patio or an airy dining room and sit away from anyone else. Go when the restaurant isn’t crowded. (If you want to be extra careful, use the restroom at home, not at the restaurant.)