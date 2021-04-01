At this Fort Worth restaurant, Easter is a day to have brunch and help others

Shrimp and grits at Taste Community Restaurant, a pay-what-you-can concept on South Main Street in Fort Worth Special to the Star-Telegram

One way to express faith during Holy Week is to give back.

At Taste Project in Fort Worth, diners enjoy new spring menu items daily or at Easter brunch, then pay what they can to help feed others.

The new weekend brunch menu features pineapple-banana “hummingbird” pancakes, an asparagus-goat cheese frittata, a wagyu cheddarburger with bacon-onion jam and a hazelnut chocolate mousse cake.

On Easter and Mother’s Day, Taste will add more specials.

There’s no price listed, because there’s no price. Pay what you would expect in any other restaurant, and then a little more to help others.

If Easter brunch is booked, support Taste another day.

It’s the fourth year for a restaurant that has become a south side favorite, growing from a small lunch cafe to a daily breakfast-and-lunch stop.

The new lunch menu features achiote chicken tacos, potato-leek soup, salade nicoise and a wide choice of other salads.

Breakfast Tuesday through Friday features banana nut pancakes, platters and a bacon-and-egg sandwich with garlic aioli, cilantro and jalapeño.

Taste Project is open for breakfast or brunch and lunch daily except Monday. There’s a small patio in back along West Oleander Street; 1200 S. Main St., 817-759-9045, tasteproject.org.