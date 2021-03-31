Where’s an Easter brunch in the suburbs? Here’s a local cafe with ham or duck

Fried chicken and waffles at Chef Point Cafe in Watauga, Star-Telegram archives

Chef Point for suburban Easter

Hey, Bud! You listed Easter dinners and I swear you did not list one single restaurant east of Interstate 35W. Where am I supposed to go in North Richland Hills?

—Hungry in 761-ate-0

Chef Point Cafe, 5901 Watauga Road or 5220 Texas 121 in Colleyville, dominates the holiday with a baked ham platter, duck a l’Orange, a blackened rib-eye or blackened stuffed chicken or pork chop., with Chef Point’s bread pudding in cognac sauce.

Chicken kebabs at Nish! Mediterranean Grill in River Oaks. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

Nish! for west side Mediterranean

Hey, Bud! You mentioned the Mediterranean restaurants in Fort Worth and the new buffet. But you left off Nish! and it is fabulous. Why do some of these old places get written up and the newcomers that are really good get left out?

—Donna, Fort Worth

I’m with you on that. Little local places like Nish! Mediterranean Grill, 4913 Ohio Garden Road (at River Oaks Boulevard), are excellent. I wrote about it when it opened, but the reader last week was asking about buffets. Love all the good little River Oaks-Sansom Park restaurants like Nish!, Bernardo’s, J’S Casa Burger and also Josefina’s.

The remodeled Hysen’s Nizza Pizza in Fort Worth. Courtesy photo

New pizza everywhere

Hey, Bud! When is Nizza Pizza reopening?

—Frantic in Fort Worth

Hey, Bud! When is Zalat Pizza at Champions Park opening?

—Anxious in Arlington

There’s good pizza news: Hysen’s Nizza Pizza, 401 University Drive, is scheduled to reopen this weekend. The newest Zalat, 1805 N. Collins St., is scheduled to open April 5.